Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Trailer Is Out…

Bollywood's handsome hero Ranbir Kapoor had the best of 2022 as he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and the couple also gave birth to their little angel. He also bagged the biggest hit with Karan Johar's Brahmastra: Shiva. Now, he is all set to begin 2023 with another love tale 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Being Luv Ranjan directorial and having glam doll Shraddha Kapoor as the lead actress, there are a lot of expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of a funny love tale.



Along with the makers, even Shraddha Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan also shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, the filmmaker also wrote, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now! https://bit.ly/TuJhoothiMainMakkaar-Trailer".

The trailer starts off by showcasing a glimpse of playboy Ranbir. He then starts flirting with Shraddha Kapoor but slowly falls in love with her. But the twist in the tale is, Shraddha actually wants a break-up and doesn't want to hold the blame. So, she moves close to Ranbir's family and then ditches him. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Ranbir will take his revenge on Shraddha… The trailer is all entertaining and filled with hilarious sequences.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan and is produced by Ankur Garg under the Luv Films and T-Series banners. The movie hit the theatres on 8th March, 2023 on the occasion of the Holi festival!