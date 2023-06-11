Ranbir Kapoor shows extreme as violent man in ‘Animal’ pre teaser

Live
Bollywood star actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have teamed up for the first time for an action film called “Animal.” The pan-Indian flick has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.
As promised earlier, the pre-teaser of the film has been released online. The brief clip features a violent scene in which Ranbir Singh wields an axe to kill a group of villains in a hotel. The background score and a Punjabi song add to the intensity of the scene. The clip serves as a preview of the movie’s violent content, with the full teaser set to be released soon.
The movie has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others playing prominent roles. T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures jointly produced this biggie, which is scheduled to release in theaters on August 11, 2023, worldwide