Ranbir Kapoor's next movie "Animal Park" promises even more thrills!

Exciting news for all Ranbir Kapoor fans! His latest movie "Animal" was a smash hit, and guess what? Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga just dropped some major details about Ranbir's next project, "Animal Park"!

Remember the wild ending of "Animal"? Vanga hinted at a sequel, and boy, he wasn't kidding! "Animal Park" is on the way, and it's going to be even bigger and crazier than its predecessor.

Here's what we know so far:

· Darker and more violent: Vanga promises a story with more intensity and brutal action scenes than "Animal." Hold on tight!

· Bigger and crazier: Vanga says "Animal Park" will surpass our wildest expectations. We can't wait to see what he has in store!

· Ranbir returns: Of course, our favorite actor Ranbir Kapoor will be back to lead the charge. Get ready for another powerhouse performance!

"Animal" was a huge success, and fans are already buzzing about "Animal Park." With Vanga's hints about a darker story and more action, it's safe to say we're in for a wild ride!

Stay tuned for more updates about "Animal Park." We'll keep you posted on the release date, cast, and any other exciting details that come out. This is one movie you won't want to miss!