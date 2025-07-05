Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ takes over Times Square after India-wide glimpse launch

The highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has officially kicked off its promotional journey with grandeur — both in India and globally. After unveiling the first glimpse of the film across nine Indian cities on Thursday, the team is now preparing for a major international showcase as the preview lights up New York’s Times Square, marking a historic milestone for Indian cinema.

The preview rollout in India spanned major metros including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, creating massive buzz across social media and among fans.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic universe and is being touted as one of the most ambitious Indian film projects to date. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and supported by the globally renowned VFX house DNEG, which has eight Academy Awards to its name.

Malhotra, best known for his Oscar-winning work on global hits like Oppenheimer, Dune, and Interstellar, is bringing the same technical finesse to Ramayana. The project boasts a stellar global technical crew featuring Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman as music composers, Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) handling action choreography, and Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) leading performance capture.

The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman — a casting choice that has already sparked massive anticipation among fans.

Speaking about the film, director Nitesh Tiwari said, “Ramayana is a story that carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. It’s not just a film — it’s a vision, rooted in reverence and crafted to transcend borders.”

The film, divided into two parts, will see Part One releasing during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.

With its international-scale production values, top-tier cast and crew, and a story that resonates across generations, Ramayana is shaping up to be a landmark in Indian cinema. The Times Square reveal further cements its global ambitions — symbolising that this retelling of an ancient tale is truly being made for the world.