Rangabali to Insidious: Here are theatre and OTT releases of this week

This week there are many films lined up for theatrical release. Five Telugu films with decent expectations are trying their luck in this week. But apart from these theatrical releases, some exciting OTT content is also coming your way. So, let’s take a look at the entertainment quotient you can watch this weekend.

Theatre Releases:

Rangabali (Telugu film) – July 7

Bhaag Saale (Telugu film) – July 7

7:11 PM (Telugu film) – July 7

Rudrangi (Telugu film) – July 7

O Saathiya (Telugu film) – July 7

Insidious: The Red Door (English film) – July 7

Neeyat (Hindi film) – July 7

OTTs

Sweet Karam Coffee (Tamil web series) – July 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Rudramambampuram (Telugu film) – July 6 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

IB 71 (Hindi film) – July 7 (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Tarla (Hindi film) – July 7 (ZEE5)

Blind (Hindi film) – July 7 (Jio Cinema)

Farhana (Tamil film) – July 7 (Sony LIV)