Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over ‘India’s Got Latent’ Remarks

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing heavy criticism after his recent appearance as a panelist on the reality show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia’s remarks during the episode triggered a significant controversy, drawing sharp reactions from viewers and social media users.

During the show, Allahbadia posed an explicit and provocative question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it forever?” The remark took even Raina by surprise, leading him to react with an expletive. Following this, the host questioned Allahbadia’s state of mind, asking, “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko?” (What has happened to Ranveer?).

Adding to the controversy, Allahbadia further asked the same contestant an inappropriate question regarding genital size. The remarks led to widespread outrage, with many questioning the lack of content moderation and ethical responsibility on such public platforms.

The video clip from the episode quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism across social media platforms. Journalist and storyteller Neelesh Misra was among those who condemned the content. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Misra criticized content creators for prioritizing shock value over responsible storytelling.

“This content is not age-restricted and can be accessed by anyone, including children, through algorithmic recommendations. The lack of accountability from the creators and the platform is concerning. It is alarming that both panelists and audiences laughed at such remarks,” Misra wrote.

Social media users echoed similar concerns. A user commented, “Comedy has been reduced to vulgarity and cheap humor. Where are the days of genuine stand-up like Jaspal Bhatti, Johnny Lever, and Raju Srivastava?” Another stated, “If obscenity had any limits, these so-called influencers have completely erased them.” Many called for stricter regulations on digital content, with one suggesting, “An FIR should be filed against these influencers for such insensitive remarks.”

The controversy has also drawn reactions from fellow content creators and public figures. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and digital creator Apoorva Mukhija, who were also part of the judging panel, have not yet issued statements regarding the controversy.

Reports suggest that official complaints have been filed against Allahbadia for his remarks, prompting legal scrutiny. Authorities are reportedly examining whether the comments violate any content guidelines or public decency laws.

India’s Got Latent, created by Samay Raina, blends reality TV with stand-up comedy and unpredictable humor. Contestants perform in front of a panel of celebrity judges but must predict their own scores. If their guess matches the panel’s decision, they win. The format has gained traction, but this latest controversy has overshadowed its popularity.