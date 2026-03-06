Ranveer Singh Announces Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trailer Launch on March 7

Ranveer Singh has officially told all fans an important update about his upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. He shared the film announcement on social media and told every fan to be prepared for something extremely exciting and adrenaline filled. This news quickly became a big topic in Bollywood news Ranveer Singh updates.

According to the latest Dhurandhar movie update, the Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer will be released on March 7. The Dhurandhar trailer launch March 7 was confirmed by Ranveer Singh himself through a special post.In his social media post, he told fans to 'brace' themselves for an amazing performance. This shows that the flim is going to be extremely exciting and powerful.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be an action filled movie with an extremely strong storyline. Fans are extremely excited because Ranveer Singh, the main lead, will be showcasing himself as a very strong and intense character which has always been loved by all of his fans. Many people are waiting to see what the film’s story will look like in the Hindi movie trailer launch.

The trailer for the second part of the movie will give all the fans an idea about what the story is going to be about. Because of the announcement, excitement has rose among fans.

At the moment, Dhurandhar is one of the most talked about films. Fans expect good action and strong performance from Ranveer Singh as he is the main lead of the movie.

With the help of the trailer launch which is on 7th March, fans will get to know more about the film. The movie's sudden update has caused every fan to jump up and down in their seats, unable to wait for the next part of the famous film. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of the movie.