Rasha Thadani revisits Raveena Tandon’s younger years in nostalgic post

Mumbai: Actress Rasha Thadani took a trip down memory lane on social media as she shared a series of throwback photographs of her mother, Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, from her early years in the film industry.

Posting on Instagram, Rasha shared several unseen pictures capturing Raveena during her younger acting days, highlighting the charisma and screen presence that made her one of the most recognisable stars of the 1990s. The images reflect Raveena’s classic charm at the peak of her career.

Adding a playful and nostalgic touch, Rasha set the post to the popular song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare from the 1998 hit film Dulhe Raja, which starred Govinda alongside Raveena.

Keeping her caption minimal yet emotional, Rasha simply wrote, “Mom.”

Raveena Tandon responded warmly in the comments section, expressing her affection for her daughter with a loving message accompanied by heart emojis.

Released in 1998, Dulhe Raja also featured veteran actors Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani. The film went on to become the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood release of the year and has since earned cult status as one of Hindi cinema’s most popular comedy films.

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut last year with Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film starred Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty, along with debutant Aaman Devgan. Set in 1920s India, the story followed a young stable boy who forms a bond with a spirited horse, with the narrative unfolding against the backdrop of rebellion and the country’s struggle for freedom.

She will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa, co-starring Abhay Verma. Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the film is described as a dark love story set against a gritty backdrop, exploring themes of intense romance, pain and danger.

Rasha is also set to make her debut in Telugu cinema with filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming project, tentatively titled #AB4. The film is presented by Ashwin Dutt and produced by Gemini Kiran under the banner of Chandamama Kathalu Pictures.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Rasha shared her excitement about entering Telugu cinema, thanking the makers for the opportunity and expressing enthusiasm for the new chapter in her acting journey.