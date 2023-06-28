Live
Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’
Highlights
Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun.
Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun. She shared a sneak peek from the film sets on her Instagram. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel.
She shared a picture and captioned it: “#nightshoot"
On the work front, Rashmika has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Readdy Vanga. She will also be seen in “Rainbow” and “VNR Trio.”
