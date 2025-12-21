Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpses of hectic days

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently offered fans a candid peek into her everyday routine, revealing how her current schedule is packed with long working hours and endless tasks. Taking to social media, the actress described her days as exhausting yet fulfilling, highlighting how small comforts are helping her stay upbeat amid the hustle.

“These days are looking like… long hours, too many tasks, good food, tired eyes… and yellow saving the day again,” Rashmika wrote, summing up her mood with characteristic warmth and honesty. Alongside the caption, she shared a series of photographs that reflected both her demanding routine and the little moments of joy that keep her going.

One image shows the actress casually posing outdoors at night in a yellow T-shirt, while another captures her wrapped up warmly, peeking out with visibly tired eyes. Adding a personal touch, Rashmika also posted pictures of comforting meals—from a hearty rice-and-curry bowl with curd to a wholesome salad—emphasising how good food has been lifting her spirits. Another snapshot featured her bag adorned with a popular Labubu doll and a crocheted sunflower keychain.

The post comes shortly after Rashmika returned from a brief two-day girls’ trip to Sri Lanka, where she spent time unwinding with close friends. Sharing memories from the getaway, she described it as a refreshing break that came at just the right time.

Meanwhile, rumours about the actress tying the knot with her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda next year continue to circulate. However, both Rashmika and Vijay have remained tight-lipped, choosing not to address the ongoing speculation.