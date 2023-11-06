Rashmika responds on her deep fake video; says ‘technology is being misused’

A deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna has been doing the rounds on social media. On Monday, Rashmika reacted to it and said that people needed to address this as a community because 'technology is being misused'. The actress thanked her family, friends and well wishers, but admitted 'the deepfake video of her being spread online was extremely scary'.

The actress takes her X (formerly Twitter)handle and writes, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

The viral video shows a British-Indian woman dressed in black inside an elevator with her face being edited using artificial intelligence (AI) to resemble Rashmika.

The actress continued, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft." Rashmika tagged the official X accounts of Cyberabad Police and Maharashtra Cyber, nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra, in her tweet.

