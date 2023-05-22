Rasika Dugal's Mirzapur Story: How a Small Town Encounter Shaped her Character of Beena Tripathi

Rasika Dugal, the talented actor, gained prominence through her remarkable portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the show "Mirzapur." Her powerful performance captivated audiences and critics alike, establishing her as a force to reckon with in the world of digital entertainment.In a recent interview, Rasika Dugal shared insights into her inspiration for the beloved character.









Reflecting on the preparation process, Rasika said, "Initially, I was nervous.I wondered if I would be able to pull of the part. I thought maybe the role was more suited for someone more voluptuous or stereotypically 'sexy'. However, a memory of a young girl I met at a party years before I was to start work on Mirzapur became my inspiration. She was from a small town, dressed in a simple pair of jeans and a T-shirt. She was a singer. Otherwise, she looked like a shy young girl but the moment she started to sing, she transformed into a sensual, stunning woman who commanded your attention. That image stayed in my mind and became my inspiration ."

Rasika has recently completed shooting for the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur which is due to release this year. She has explored diverse genres and portrayed different roles in her upcoming projects - 'Adhura: Supernatural Thriller ', 'Spike: Sports Drama,' 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller,' 'Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy,' and 'Little Thomas: Dramedy.'