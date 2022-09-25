Raveena SR finishes a decade in dubbing, thanks people

Actress and well-known voice artiste Raveena SR., who has dubbed for a whopping 91 heroines in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, has spread a message of positivity to others while thanking people for the support they have been according to her on the occasion of completing 10 years in the film industry.

The well known dubbing artiste, who is also an actress, has worked on over 150 films in different languages so far.

In a two-page statement that she released to announce the completion of 10 years, she said: "I wish to mark my milestone... First and foremost thanking the Supreme for everything which I have expressed below. September 2022 marks my 10 years of Voice acting (dubbing) career for heroines.Marks 150+ films (Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi)."

"The one and the only one eternal who cheers me up, praises to the moon and lights up my day was my dad, who is not there to see this day. He used to appreciate all my work and was sure proud about it more than anyone else.I miss him a lot."

"And my Guru, my mother, who has in her career list more than 2000 films, five state awards, experience of 45+ years. I think till date no one has broken those records she has set. I'm glad I'm able to walk slowly in her straight path and that path she has laid for me."

After thanking several others, the dubbing artiste also thanked her directors for the opportunities they had given.

"My directors, 104 directors to be precise, who gave me opportunities and extracted talent and creativity from me, gave me a platform to prove myself as an artist. Right from freshers to the legendary directors that I've worked with, I've been really blessed to be a part of their films. I thank all the Captains."

She also thanked the heroines for whom she had dubbed. "My dear and lovely heroines. Ninety one heroines to be precise. I'm super happy and glad to live as their voice on the silverscreen. It is an experience to feel their acting for which I emote my voice to match or improvise the characters. But a big credit is for their talent n beauty."

Thanking sound engineers, mixing engineers/soundside technicians, the media, and her fans, the actress had a message of positivity for everyone.

She said: "I love you all my dear social media friends, followers and fans who give their ocean size support and love. By sharing their views about my work, appreciating, expressing their liking for my voice or certain scenes or even certain dialogues and sometimes criticising as well. I'm truly blessed to be at the receiving end. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

"Dubbing - such a soulful profession and I'm blessed to be in this field for which I thank God sincerely. Calling out one and all humans out there to follow your passion! Ten years if I can sustain with all your support, anyone can. With immense hardwork and never ending love and passion!"