Ravi Kishan on TV actors getting recognition from the government

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is set to play a key role in the upcoming film BhabhijiGhar Par Hain, a big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular television sitcom. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor addressed a long-standing debate around the lack of recognition and institutional support for television artists compared to their counterparts in other entertainment industries.

Responding to a question on why television actors often fail to receive due respect from the government, Ravi Kishan cited prominent examples to counter the perception. He pointed to Smriti Irani, who transitioned from being a successful television star to a senior Union Minister, stating that her journey proves television actors are capable of earning national recognition and responsibility. He further added that several television actors have successfully moved into cinema, won National Awards, and even entered politics as Members of Parliament and MLAs.

However, Ravi Kishan acknowledged the struggles faced by a large section of television artistes, especially those playing minor or supporting roles. Highlighting their financial insecurity, he revealed that he has introduced a private member’s bill in Parliament advocating a pension-like welfare scheme for such actors. According to him, the proposal seeks long-term support for artistes who often work in small roles, sometimes limited to a single dialogue, and are left without financial stability as they age.

The actor-politician stated that the bill also urges the government to consider providing housing or land support for struggling artistes associated with Hindi cinema and television. He confirmed that the bill has already been presented and will be debated in Parliament in the coming sessions.

Ravi Kishan’s remarks have sparked fresh conversations around the need for structured welfare measures and greater recognition for television actors who form the backbone of India’s entertainment industry.