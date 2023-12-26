Ravi Teja builds anticipation on ‘Eagle’ at ‘Dhamaka’ success celebrations

The joy of Dhamaka's victory resonated at the 'Eagle x Dhamaka' celebrations, where Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja shared his excitement. “Dhamaka,” a sensational blockbuster produced by People Media Factory and directed by Trinatha Rao Nakkina, celebrated its one-year anniversary. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja's latest film, "Eagle," produced by People Media Factory, is set to grace the screens on January 13, a Sankranthi 2024 treat.

The recently released trailer of "Eagle" has generated tremendous response, heightening expectations for the upcoming film. To mark the occasion, the makers organized grand celebrations, known as 'Eagle x Dhamaka,' where the “Dhamaka” team was honored with mementos.

Expressing his thoughts at the event, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja congratulated producer Vishwaprasad and reflected on the success of Dhamaka over the past year. He commended music director Bheems for his outstanding work and expressed confidence in working with him again. Ravi Teja also praised Srileela, the heroine of “Dhamaka,” for her brilliant performance.

Turning his attention to "Eagle," Ravi Teja highlighted the transition of Karthik, the cameraman, to a director. He expressed confidence in Karthik's bright future and teased that the audience would see a new Ravi Teja in this film. He shared his satisfaction with the film and praised the addition of the talented Kavya Thapar to the cast. Ravi Teja acknowledged the exceptional music by Dev Jand and commended Avrasala Srinivas for his sensibility as a person.

Producer TG Vishwaprasad expressed confidence in "Eagle" being a big success, describing it as a good entertainer with Ravi Teja's significant mass avatar and impressive action sequences. The event celebrated the achievements of "Dhamaka" while building anticipation for the upcoming release of "Eagle" in January 2024.