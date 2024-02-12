  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Ravi Teja's Eagle Movie: WorldWide Box Office Figures 3-Day Collections Revealed

Ravi Tejas Eagle Movie: WorldWide Box Office Figures 3-Day Collections Revealed
x
Highlights

Ravi Teja's Eagle Movie: WorldWide Box Office Figures 3-Day Collections Revealed


Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest hit, "Eagle," directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar, has captured hearts and box offices alike. With glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, the film has soared to success, grossing an impressive Rs. 30.6 crores worldwide in just three days.






The buzz surrounding "Eagle" is driving its momentum, with Monday's collections expected to be crucial for its continued triumph. Alongside Ravi Teja, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Ajay Ghosh, Praneetha Patnaik, and others.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed banner of People Media Factory, "Eagle" features mesmerizing music by Davzand. Don't miss out on this blockbuster sensation!


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X