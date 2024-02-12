Ravi Teja's Eagle Movie: WorldWide Box Office Figures 3-Day Collections Revealed





Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's latest hit, "Eagle," directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kavya Thapar, has captured hearts and box offices alike. With glowing reviews from both critics and audiences, the film has soared to success, grossing an impressive Rs. 30.6 crores worldwide in just three days.























The buzz surrounding "Eagle" is driving its momentum, with Monday's collections expected to be crucial for its continued triumph. Alongside Ravi Teja, the movie boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Ajay Ghosh, Praneetha Patnaik, and others.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed banner of People Media Factory, "Eagle" features mesmerizing music by Davzand. Don't miss out on this blockbuster sensation!



