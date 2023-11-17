Live
- The Shami Storm: How pacer took mantle of India's bowling superstar in WC
- How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps
- Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
- Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Strict visa conditions set for immigration detainees released by Australia
- Positive US cues continue to ignite mkts
- Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates
- Subrata’s demise not a break to Sahara issue: Sebi
- Mann Ki Baat has reached 100 crore listeners: IIM survey
- Rediscover the Joy of screen-free storytelling
Just In
Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie has Released on the OTT Platform
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming release, "Eagle." Meanwhile, his latest project, "Tiger Nageswara Rao,"...
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming release, "Eagle." Meanwhile, his latest project, "Tiger Nageswara Rao," directed by Vamsee Krishna, has recently made its debut on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.
The action-packed drama "Tiger Nageswara Rao" is now available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, offering viewers the opportunity to catch it from the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, there is no information available yet about its Hindi version.
For those who missed the theatrical release, the film stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj in the lead female roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie boasts a captivating soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar.