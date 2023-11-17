  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie has Released on the OTT Platform

Tiger Nageswara Rao
x

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Highlights

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming release, "Eagle." Meanwhile, his latest project, "Tiger Nageswara Rao,"...




Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently engrossed in the filming of his upcoming release, "Eagle." Meanwhile, his latest project, "Tiger Nageswara Rao," directed by Vamsee Krishna, has recently made its debut on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The action-packed drama "Tiger Nageswara Rao" is now available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, offering viewers the opportunity to catch it from the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, there is no information available yet about its Hindi version.

For those who missed the theatrical release, the film stars Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj in the lead female roles, with a stellar supporting cast including Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Sudev Nair, Renu Desai, Nassar, Anukreethy, Hareesh Peradi, and Jisshu Sengupta. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the movie boasts a captivating soundtrack composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X