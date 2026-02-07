Reba John plays Sita Parasuram in Sree Vishnu-starrer ‘Mrithunjay’

Chennai: The makers of director Hussain Sha Kiran’s upcoming thriller 'Mrithunjay', featuring actors Sree Vishnu in the lead, have now revealed the look of the character played by actress Reba John in the film and disclosed that her character's name is Sita Parasuram in the film.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have already announced that the film is to hit screens worldwide on February 27 this year.

Sharing her character's poster, which the makers released on Saturday, on her Instagram page, actress Reba John wrote, "A battle of shadows hides between the details…That’s when Seetha Parasuram enters the hunt."

It may be recalled that Light Box Media, the firm producing the film, had recently taken to its X timeline to share the YouTube link to the film’s title teaser. It had then said, "Every clue matters. Every move is a risk. But in this game - Jay decides when it’s over.”

Actor Sree Vishnu too had shared the link to the title teaser when it released last year. He had then said, “A New me. A New game. I see it. Now, it’s your turn. #Mrithyunjay This one hits different. Thank you to the entire team for the wishes.”

The film's title teaser gave away the fact that the film would be an interesting crime thriller and that Reba John plays a cop in the film. However, it is unclear as to what role Sree Vishnu plays in the film although a fleeting glimpse of Sree Vishnu in the title teaser has led viewers to believe he plays a convict in prison.

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. The film has been produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati and is being presented by Ramya Gunnam.

Music for the film is by Kaala Bhairava and editing is by renowned editor Sreekar Prasad. Cinematography for the film is by Vidyasagar and production design is by: Manisha.



