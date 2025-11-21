‘Rebel Saab’ song drops Nov 23

The first song ‘Rebel Saab’ from Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab’ will be released on November 23rd. The movie is gearing up for a worldwide grand theatrical release on January 9.

The much-anticipated film ‘The Raja Saab’, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas, director Maruthi, and the prestigious production house People Media Factory, has unveiled its first song update. The makers announced that the track ‘Rebel Saab’ will be released on the 23rd of this month. In the announcement poster, Prabhas appears stylish in a vintage look. Music sensation Thaman has composed several exciting tracks for the movie.

To elevate the festive spirit of Sankranti, ‘The Raja Saab’ is set for a worldwide grand theatrical release on January 9. Director Maruthi is crafting ‘The Raja Saab’ as a horror-comedy that aims to become an evergreen entertainer. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad is backing the project with uncompromised, high-quality production values.

The recently released trailer received an overwhelming response. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads in the film. The movie has generated strong curiosity not only among audiences but also within trade circles. Viewers from all segments are eagerly waiting to watch ‘The Raja Saab’ on the first day, first show.