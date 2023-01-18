Rebel Star Prabhas Launches The Trailer Of Sudheer Babu's 'Hunt'…

Tollywood's young actor Sudheer Babu is all set to entertain the movie buffs and fans with a high-octane entertainer 'Hunt' for this Republic Day. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and it is launched by the Pan-Indian star Prabhas. As Sudheer Babu is essaying a cop role in this film, there are many expectations on it.



Sudheer Babu also shared the trailer of the Hunt movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Every ACTION has a consequence, and we're ready to face it! Presenting the official trailer of #HUNTTheMovie! In Cinemas Jan 26th #HuntTrailer #HuntFrom26Jan ".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Sudheer Babu being introduced as a cop Arjun but he loses his memory in an accident. He happens to chase down the mystery behind the murder of his close friend Aryan Dev aka Bharath who was an assistant commissioner. But due to the deadly accident, he forgets his past but his higher official and friend Srikanth advises him to concentrate on his strengths rather than focussing on the lost memory. He asks him to chase the mystery within 18 days and report him with answers to 'How Why Who' questions. Arjun faces many challenges during his investigation but finally submits the report to Srikanth and surprisingly leaves the last page of the dairy empty. So, we need to wait and watch how Arjun will solve the mystery by connecting the right chords. Well, one more interesting point of the trailer is, it neither showcased a glimpse of the lead actress nor made us witness the antagonist!

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie. Mahesh Surapaneni directed the movie and it is produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.

Hunt movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of Republic Day i.e on 26th January, 2023!