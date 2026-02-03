Rebel Star Prabhas praises the ‘Couple Friendly’ Trailer, shares it on Instagram

The trailer of ‘Couple Friendly’, starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, was released recently. Rebel Star Prabhas appreciated the trailer, calling it well-made, and shared it on his Instagram account. He described it as a love story told straight from the heart.

The ‘Couple Friendly’ team has expressed their happiness over receiving praise from Prabhas for the trailer. This recognition is a huge boost for the entire team and has raised the buzz surrounding the film.

Presented by the renowned production house UV Creations, the film is being grandly produced by UV Concepts in both Telugu and Tamil. Ajay Kumar Raju P. serves as the co-producer, and the film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar. Made as a musical romantic love story, ‘Couple Friendly’ is set to release on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, in both languages. The film will be distributed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni.