‘Record Break’ review: Sports drama with mother sentiment

Rating: 2.5/5

Marking the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the Pan India movie "Record Break," helmed by director Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, receives a grand release, generating significant anticipation with its promotional content. Emphasizing national pride, the film has been actively promoting a sense of pride among Indian audiences since its inception. As it hits theaters, all eyes are on the box office to gauge the reception of "Record Break" and assess its performance in resonating with the audience's sentiments and expectations.







Story



"Record Break" unfolds the captivating narrative of two children born into opulence, only to be orphaned by unforeseen circumstances. The film explores the extraordinary journey of these two orphans as they rise to become world wrestling champions, navigating challenges and adversities. A pivotal character in their transformative journey is a girl who initially befriends them and ultimately assumes the role of their nurturing mother. The film delves into the sacrifices made by this mother figure, shedding light on the poignant moments that paved the way for the orphans to pursue a career in wrestling.

Performances

Newcomers Nihar Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Ragdha Iftakar, Sanjana, and Sonia deliver commendable performances in the movie, showcasing their acting prowess. Satya Krishna's character emerges as a highlight, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. T. Prasannakumar's portrayal as the villain adds a compelling layer to the narrative, showcasing his acting prowess. The film's strength lies in its emphasis on characterizations, where there are no conventional heroes or heroines. Instead, the focus is on the depth and complexity of each character, emphasizing their roles in driving the story forward. This unique approach adds a refreshing dimension to the movie, making it a standout experience where character dynamics take center stage.











Technicalities



The movie was crafted without any compromises, showcasing a commitment to quality. Directed by Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao, the chosen storyline is robust and well-executed. The collaborative efforts of story writer Angireddy Srinivas, music composer Sabu Varghese, and cinematographer Kantheti Shankar contribute to the film's main attractions. The engaging narrative, complemented by captivating music and excellent cinematography, adds depth and appeal to the overall cinematic experience. The film seamlessly integrates impressive VFX, elevating the visual experience. The filmmakers' dedication to maintaining high standards is evident in every aspect of the movie, making it a noteworthy production that stands out for its storytelling, music, and visual aesthetics.