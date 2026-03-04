‘Repu Udayam 10 Gantalku’ first look sparks buzz

The excitement in Telugu cinema surged on Tuesday with the unveiling of the first-look poster of the upcoming suspense thriller Repu Udayam 10 Gantalku. Presented by Mango Mass Media, the film hints at a gripping, high-stakes narrative where time itself becomes the ultimate adversary.

The striking poster revolves around a dramatic “ticking clock” concept, instantly capturing the attention of movie enthusiasts. Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, Sahithi Avancha, and Mohith, the design places them against a visually arresting backdrop of icy blue and fiery red hues. At the centre stands a giant, rugged metallic clock, towering ominously as the characters appear to be running for their lives. The imagery strongly conveys a race against time, suggesting a looming deadline that could alter destinies.

Directed by Chendu Muddu and produced by Ram Veerapaneni, the film is being crafted with high production standards. With the tagline “In Cinemas Soon,” the makers have set the stage for what promises to be a compelling suspense drama. The team is currently immersed in post-production, with further updates expected in the coming days.