Review: Four More Shots Please! Season 2 On Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 review: Four More Shots Please, when this web series first aired on Amazon Prime Video, there was a lot of talk about it. This, people called was the desi version of Sex and the City. Remember how four women get together and do what they please? Now, if we were to compare this Indian poor version of the series to it, we could say it's a miserable attempt.

In Sex and the City, women seek liberation but at the same time, they are all too tied to their families and badly want their relationships to work despite all the failures.

Now, Four More Shots Please did garner a lot of eyeballs and was much talked about too. Buouyed by its success, the makers decided to come out with a sequel. And they have chosen the lockdown period to stream it.

To begin with Four More Shot Please Sequel stars immensely talented actors like Maanvi Gagroo, Kriti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J. The series is directed by Nupur Asthana. Now, what works and what doesn't for the series?

So the girl gand which had parted ways is back together and they are this time in the world's most scenic locale Istanbul. So while the first instalment reminded us of Sex and the City series which became hugely famous, the sequel of Four More Shots Please is hard to believe as it draws inspiration generously from not only Sex and the City but also Kareena, Swara movie Veere Di Wedding, Amazon Prime's hugely successful series Marvellous Mrs Maisel and of course The Mindy Project. Anyway, while you get fed up with all the cliched scenes that also give you a deja Vu feeling, you feel Four More Shot Please sequel comes across as being too loud and in your face kind of series. I also see it as being a bit too idealistic. The emphasis on women feeling liberated after boozing and talking about sex is a little unacceptable.

So, the verdict is, unless you have nothing better to watch avoid Four More Shots Please 2 as it has nothing new to offer.



