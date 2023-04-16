Richmond Gabriel University Bestowed Tollywood's Ace Singer Mano With Honorary Doctorate

Tollywood's ace singer cum musician Mano aka Nagoor Babu owns a name and fame in the Telugu film industry. Being multi-faceted, he is a singer, musician, actor and dubbing artist too. Recently he completed 38 long years in the cine industry and also crooned more than 25000 songs in 15 languages. Off late, singer Mano is bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University. Mano shared this happy news with all his fans through his Twitter page and also shared a pic…



Bestowed with #Doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University on my completion more then 25k songs 15 Indian languages and 38years in Indian musical industry as a singer and musician. Humbled, Honoured and much love to all who has supported me, all always 💐 pic.twitter.com/lEkMxmALPt — Dr Mano (@ManoSinger_Offl) April 16, 2023

Singer Mano looked awesome holding the honorary doctorate and he also wrote, "Bestowed with #Doctorate by Richmond Gabriel University on my completion more than 25k songs 15 Indian languages and 38years in Indian musical industry as a singer and musician. Humbled, Honoured and much love to all who has supported me, all always".

Through this post, Mano thanked all his fans for their continuous support… He is best known for lending his voice to superstar Rajanikanth for his Telugu voiceovers. At present, he is also hosting a music reality show as a judge.