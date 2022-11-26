RIP Vikram Gokhale: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher And A Few Other Actors Mourn For This Veteran Actor's Demise…

Bollywood's veteran actor Vikram Ghokale passed away today at the age of 77 years. He breathed his last at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital where he was undergoing treatment from a few days. It was just yesterday that hospital officials stated that his health condition is slowly improving but suddenly he passed away today as his health deteriorated.



His last rites were performed at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune today. He was best known for essaying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He was also a part Parwana, Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhilaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Tum Bin, De Dana Dan movies. He also bagged the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the Marathi film, Anumati.

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and a few others mourned for his loss and dropped their condolences messages through social media.

Akshay Kumar

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Anupam Kher

Ashoke Pandit

He shared a pic of Vikram ji and wrote, "मराठी रंगमंच , टीवी और सिनेमा के बादशाह आदरणीय #VikramGokhale जी हमारे बीच में नहीं रहे ! इंडस्ट्री के लिए यह बहुत बड़ा नुक़सान है ! उनके परिवार को हमारी तरफ़ से श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ ! ओम शांति !"

Raveena Tandon

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared a few images from their movie and wrote, "I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him?he was a great actor of Indian Cinema... Respected and immensely admired theatre & star actor in Marathi cinema?always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen..his absence will be felt dearly?my heartfelt condolences to the family





RIP Vikram ji…