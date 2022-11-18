Rishab Shetty's Kantara OTT Platform Release Date Fixed





Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, is one of the year's biggest hits. The film, which also starred Sapthami Gowda, was first released in Kannada. After receiving excellent feedback, Kantara's producers decided to release the film in other languages, including Hindi. According to recent reports, Kantara will now be available on a major OTT platform. The film was scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. The creators appear to have completed Kantara's OTT release.

According to the Economic Times, Kantara is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week. The film will be released on November 24, according to media reports. However, the movie's creators are yet to make an official statement. The producers altered the OTT release date many times before settling on November 24. Kantara was a box office success, becoming one of the year's highest-grossing pictures.