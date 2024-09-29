Ritu Varma to shine as Maharani in ‘Swag,’set for Oct4 release

Talented actress Ritu Varma, known for her roles in Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish, Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, and Varudu Kavalenu, continues to make her mark in the Telugu film industry. Currently juggling multiple projects in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, Ritu is set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film, Swag.

In Swag, Ritu will portray Rukmini Devi, the Maharani of the Vinjamara clan, a role that has generated significant interest. Known for her dedication to challenging characters, Ritu has put in considerable effort to bring this royal persona to life. Fans are eagerly anticipating her performance, which is expected to be a highlight of the film.

In addition to Swag, Ritu Varma is also making her digital debut in a web series for Hotstar, along with other intriguing projects in Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Hasith Goli and produced by People Media Factory, Swag stars Sree Vishnu and will release in theaters on October 4. With her blend of beauty and talent, Ritu Varma is ready to impress once again