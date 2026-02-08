‘RK Deeksha’ set for grand release in March second week

Produced under the banners of RK Films and Sigdha Creations, RK Deeksha is a social-commercial entertainer directed and produced by Dr. Pratani Ramakrishna Goud and presented by B.S. Reddy. The film stars Kiran in the lead, with Aksh Khan and Alekya Reddy as the female leads, while Tulasi, Anusha, Keerthana, Pravallika, Rohith Sharma and others play key roles.

After completing all production formalities, the makers have officially announced that RK Deeksha will hit theatres worldwide in the second week of March. The announcement was made during a press meet, where the team shared insights about the film and its journey. Dr. Ramakrishna Goud revealed that the release was initially planned for Sankranthi but was postponed to enhance the quality of the CG work. He added that the new release window was chosen keeping students’ examinations in mind.

Describing the film as a complete entertainer, the director-producer said RK Deeksha blends love, action and emotion with a strong message on determination and perseverance. He also highlighted the film’s music, including three songs sung by Madhu Priya, a special number featuring Aksh Khan, and a powerful tribute song dedicated to brave soldiers, including martyr Jawan Murali Naik.

The film introduces Rohith Sharma in a negative role, with action sequences choreographed by Ravi Master, a globally acclaimed non-chaku martial arts expert. Hero Kiran expressed gratitude for the support from the makers and urged audiences to encourage newcomers. Aksh Khan described the film as a complete package with a strong character arc, while presenter B.S. Reddy said RK Deeksha combines commercial appeal with a meaningful social message, making it a film for all sections of the audience.