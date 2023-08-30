‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ reaches a milestone, joins Rs 150 Cr club

As per the latest updates from Bollywood trade analysts, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” royally entered the Rs 150 crore gross club in the domestic circuit on its fifth Monday

Released on the last week of July month, Hindi film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romantic family entertainer, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” received a positive response from movie lovers and critics alike. Produced and directed by hotshot filmmaker Karan Johar, the film has now emerged as the 6th highest grossing Indian movie and 3rd highest grossing Hindi movie of 2023.

In the international markets, the film has grossed over Rs 160 crore ($19.5 million) so far, taking the cumulative total to over Rs 310 crore. Made on a budget of Rs 160 crore and another Rs 18 crore for prints and publicity, the film had fetched a cool Rs 80 crore from its Amazon Prime OTT deal, Rs 50 crore from the satellite deal with Colours TV and finally Rs 30 crore from the audio rights deal with Saregama.

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani” marked Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after 7 years. The film’s grand success has also given a big boost to Ranveer Singh whose career has been down with a series of flops.