Rohit Kapur Outlines Mare Maritime’s Strategic Expansion and Global Growth Plans

Rohit Kapur discusses Mare Maritime's strategic expansion into India, highlighting the significance of new partnerships with Maersk and Hafnia. He emphasizes the company’s vision to dominate the Handy Tankers segment and the pivotal role Mumbai will play as a key operational hub in their global growth strategy

Captain Rohit Kapur, the dynamic founder of Mare Maritime, is making waves with a strategic partnership with industry giants Maersk and Hafnia. Overseeing this new venture from Mumbai, Kapur's eyes are firmly set on the Indian market. "This collaboration marks a major milestone for Mare Maritime," he says. "With an infusion of USD 222 million in equity and substantial debt financing through a renowned private equity firm, our entry into India is set to make a significant impact."

The company's new headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex represents a pivotal chapter in its global expansion. For Kapur, this move is about more than just geography. "Establishing our presence in Mumbai is a strategic step designed to capture the emerging market opportunities in India," Kapur explains. "We’re building on our successes in Singapore, Vietnam, and Kenya, and this expansion includes a significant investment of approximately USD 506 million in 22 MR Tankers, which will greatly enhance our operational capacity."

Mare Maritime’s reputation as a leader in the oil and energy sector is well-earned, with the company managing partnerships with major players like Maersk and Hafnia. The secret to this success, Kapur notes, lies in the company’s unwavering commitment to quality. "Our focus has always been on providing value to our stakeholders through efficient, cost-effective, safe, and environmentally responsible ship management," he asserts.

Kapur's journey to the helm of Mare Maritime began in Bhagalpur, where he was born, before moving to New Delhi. At just 16, Kapur left India for Singapore, driven by a passion for shipping and logistics. "Coming from a business family, I was always inclined towards entrepreneurship," Kapur shares. "My grandfather, Mr. Ram Murti Kapur, was a pioneer in the silk business and served as Chairman of the State Bank of India in the 1950s. Despite the challenges my family faced during the 1984 riots in Bhagalpur, my dedication to this field remained strong, and it eventually led me to establish Mare Maritime in 2014."

Under Kapur's leadership, Mare Maritime has grown to become the largest shipping company in Singapore, with a specialization in trading, logistics, and the transport of oil cargoes. His impressive qualifications include a dual Executive MBA focused on shipping, offshore, and finance from Nanyang Technological University and the Norwegian School of Management, as well as an advanced Diploma in Nautical Science and Maritime Transportation from Singapore Polytechnic. Reflecting on his career, Kapur says, "I’ve had the privilege to work with esteemed organizations like Neptune Orient Lines, American Eagle Tankers, Exxon-Mobil, and China International Shipping Management. These experiences have been instrumental in shaping Mare Maritime’s growth."

Recognized by the Singapore Board of Shipping as a 'handy tanker tycoon,' Kapur's vision for Mare Maritime is ambitious. "With over 22 years of marine management experience, my goal is to see Mare Maritime dominate the Handy Tankers segment, specializing in the carriage of clean petroleum products, chemicals, and palm oils," he states. The expansion into India, Kapur believes, is aligned with the country’s economic growth trajectory. "Our new headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex will serve as a key operational hub, driving our continued success and growth in the Indian market."