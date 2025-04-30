Rohit Pathak bags key roles in high-profile pan-India films

Rohit Pathak, fondly known for his impactful portrayal of 'Bane Singh' in South cinema, is quickly becoming a sought-after name across Indian film industries. Having impressed audiences with memorable roles in Khakee, Check, The Warrior, Seetimaarr, Sita Ramam, and Waltair Veerayya, the actor is now set to make an even bigger splash on the national stage.

Adding to his impressive portfolio, Rohit has secured a pivotal role in director Maruthi’s highly anticipated film featuring Prabhas. The project is generating buzz, and Rohit's inclusion only adds to the excitement.

What’s more, the talented actor has signed three major Pan-India films. In one, he will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. This project is expected to showcase Rohit in a strong and influential role. Another film, Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller, stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shilpa Shirodkar, where Rohit will be seen in a significant part. The third and perhaps most intriguing project has Rohit stepping into the shoes of the main antagonist opposite Fahadh Faasil in a high-budget Pan-India venture.

With a mix of villainous intensity and nuanced performances, Rohit Pathak is clearly cementing his place among India’s most versatile character actors. His upcoming roles promise to further elevate his stature in the industry.