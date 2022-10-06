RRR In Oscars 2023: The Makers Submitted 14 Entries In General Category

Most of the movie buffs and the fans of Tollywood's ace actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR expected that the RRR movie will be the official pick from the country for Oscars 2023. But the jury selected 'The Last Show' and disappointed them. This didn't end the chances of the blockbuster of getting entry into the nominations of the Academy Awards as the makers of this movie have submitted a total of 14 entries in the general category today. They have officially confirmed this news through social media and created a noise on Twitter and Instagram too.

Let us check the official note of the makers…

The note reads, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. We're grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide."

Here is the entries list in general category:

• Best Motion Picture - D.V.V. Danayya;

• Best Director - S.S. Rajamouli

• Best Original Screenplay - Story By V. Vijayendra Prasad

• Best Actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan

• Best Supporting Actress - Alia Bhatt

• Best Supporting Actor - Ajay Devgn

• Best Visual Effects V. Srinivas Mohan (VFX Supervisor)

• Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu

• Best Original Score- MM Keeravani

Along with the above-listed, the entries have also been submitted in Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories!

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and had Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem in the movie. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!

Speaking about the 'Last Film Show' movie, it is directed by Pan Nalin and has an ensemble cast of Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta. The movie is not yet released and will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022. The movie was also premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June last year.