RRR: MM Keeravani Receives The Prestigious 'LA Film Critics 2022' In The Best Music/Score' Category…

Today being the auspicious Pongal festival, many of them are busy celebrating the festival with much joy and happiness. Along with festive special designer outfits and enjoying delicious cook-ups, it's time to have fun with family members and friends. As the theatres are filled with new movies, one can happily witness the action of their favourite heroes on the big screens. It is all known that recently MM Keeravani bagged the prestigious 'Golden Globe Awards 2023' in the 'Best original score' category for the "Naatu Naatu…" song. Earlier even the results of 'LA Film Critics 2022' are also announced and our dear music director won the award in the 'Best Music/Score' category for the same song. Off late, the gala event was held in Los Angeles and thus Keeravani was honoured with the trophy on this special occasion.



The makers shared the pics of MM Keeravani from the event and upped the festive spirit with this great win… Take a look!

Congratulations to our Music Director @MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @LAFilmCritics !! 🎼 🎶 🔥 🌊 pic.twitter.com/mcylG0GdBM — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 15, 2023

Along with sharing a video and as pic, they also wrote, "Congratulations to our Music Director @MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @LAFilmCritics !!"

Keeravani looked all happy holding the award while the video showcased the host honouring MM Keeravani on the stage!

Take a look at the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) and "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Best Director: Todd Field, "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, "RRR" (Variance Films)

Leading Performances:

• Cate Blanchett, "Tár" (Focus Features) and Bill Nighy, "Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)

• Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, "Till" (Orion/United Artists Releasing) and Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Supporting Performances:

• Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness" (Neon) and Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

• Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, "Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway" (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Screenplay:

• Todd Field, "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography:

• Michal Dymek, "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

• Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Nope" (Universal Pictures)

Best Editing:

• Blair McClendon, "Aftersun" (A24)

• Runner-up: Monika Willi, "Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Production Design:

• Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

• Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Music Score:

• M.M. Keeravani, "RRR" (Variance Films)

• Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

Best Foreign Language:

• "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

• Runner-up: "Saint Omer" (Neon)

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film:

• "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)

• Runner-up: "Fire of Love" (National Geographic/Neon)

Best Animation:

• "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix)

• Runner-up: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" (A24)

New Generation Award: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min, "Return to Seoul" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: "De Humani Corporis Fabrica" (Grasshopper Film)

Congratulations MM Keeravani for once again making the country proud globally…