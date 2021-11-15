'RRR' producers say ticket prices too low in AP for film to break even

Big-ticket movie 'RRR', which is directed by 'Baahubali' fame S.S. Rajamouli, is currently in deep trouble.

If the ongoing ticket price in Andhra Pradesh is taken into consideration, there is no way the makers would be able to break even for the whopping budget they have put into the making of the big-budget movie.

Being a heavy-budget movie, the makers are trying to get the issues resolved. The producers of 'RRR' are apparently not ready to reduce the selling price to the buyer because even a cut down of 20 per cent would result in a huge loss of Rs 20 crore. Analysts believe that even at the above prices, there is no way that the budget investment is achieved. At this juncture, there were talks that 'RRR's production house DVV Entertainments would approach the courts to resolve their issues.

Surprisingly, DVV Entertainments came up with a tweet explaining that they would not seek legal recourse and instead will plead with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to resolve the ticket pricing issues.

"It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honorable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution," the makers wrote.

The ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh started after Janasena chief and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan raised it with the government.

"I work hard in my movies and earn money unlike YSRCP party people who have cement industries, liquor industries and earn money in illegal ways," Pawan had commented at a movie event. These comments by Pawan had triggered the government to impose laws so as to slash the prices of movie tickets.