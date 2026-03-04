Andhra Pradesh Assembly to Resume with Key Issues Debated

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly will reconvene today after a four-day recess, beginning with a Question and Answer session at 9 am. Members will raise concerns on various topics, including VBG Ramji job cards, the establishment of medical colleges under the PPP model, and pending Revenue Department cases.

Questions will also focus on unauthorised constructions in Simhachalam panchagramas, industrial development in Visakhapatnam, and public interest issues such as MSME parks in Konaseema, challenges faced by paddy farmers, and infrastructure shortages in housing colonies.

Clarifications are expected on the future of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and bill payments for pucca houses built between 2014 and 2019. A broader discussion on departmental demands and grants will follow, with the possibility of heated exchanges between government and opposition members over key issues.