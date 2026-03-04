T Cong set to clear the air on Rajya Sabha nominees today

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday clarified that Justice Sudarshan Reddy is not seeking a Rajya Sabha seat and said a decision on the party’s nominees would be finalised by Wednesday. Decision on whether one or two from state will get Rajya Sabha berths would be taken by the party high command on Wednesday, the TPCC chief said.

In a chit chat with the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud said discussions were held with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal regarding the Rajya Sabha elections on Monday when he came to the state.

Goud said the party had a 30-minute detailed discussion on the matter and that social group representation was taken into account while forwarding the names. Goud said 16 aspirants have applied for the Upper House and that their names have been forwarded to the party high command for consideration. “Four effective BC leaders are seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. We have submitted the list of 16 aspirants to the high command, including representatives from BC and SC communities. The candidates will be finalised by tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said, adding that further consultations may be held in Delhi or over the phone before the final announcement.

Criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Goud alleged that the party had previously offered Rajya Sabha opportunities to corporate interests rather than those who worked for the Telangana movement. “Has BRS given a chance to those who fought for Telangana?” he questioned.

He also stated that appointments to certain corporation posts are likely to be made in March and that the process is currently underway. He further said the party plans to acquire one acre of land in each district as per rules to construct party offices.

On organisational matters, Goud said certificates were denied to five District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents --Raj Thakur (Ramagundam MLA), Beerla Ilaiah (Alair MLA and Government Whip), Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna (Achampet MLA), Medipalli Sathyam (Choppadandi MLA) and Vajresh Yadav (Malkajgiri-Medchal Dist)--for not completing party training. He added that some DCC presidents had complained to Rahul Gandhi about lack of cooperation from MLAs in certain districts.

“Rahul Gandhi instructed me to focus on this issue. I immediately spoke to the MLAs concerned. We will strengthen the Congress in all districts. Ministers should sit in DCC offices once a month,” Goud said, clarifying that he had not singled out any minister regarding training participation.

He said Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had responded to remarks made by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed confidence that the Congress would form the government in Kerala.

Launching a broader attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goud alleged that the Centre’s trade policies, including Indo-US trade decisions, have harmed farmers. He asserted that Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister in the future and demanded that the BJP and RSS respond to Epstein's allegations concerning Modi.

Referring to former BRS leader K Kavitha, Goud said the Congress would respect the law in matters related to her case.