Live
- What India Eats to Lead a Heart-Healthy Life: Food Trends in 2023
- G20 summit: Macron to arrive on Sep 9 on 2-day visit
- Asian Games: First batch of Indian athletes leaves for Hangzhou
- Asia Cup: All Indian batters have to come together to play amazing cricket and lift the Cup, says Harbhajan
- Asia Cup: If Chahal was playing in any other team, he would always be in the playing eleven, says Harbhajan
- ‘Kushi’ in OTT: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is making debut in OTTs
- ‘Rudram Kota’ to hit theatres on September 22
- ‘Swayambhu’ update: Nikhil flies off to Vietnam for gruelling training
- Career in music production, sound engineering
- Following the success of the pilot season, Nikon India announces the second season of ‘Unlock Your Passion’
Just In
‘Rudram Kota’ to hit theatres on September 22
'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and directed by Ramu Kona, the film is coming from the banner ARK Visuals.
'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and directed by Ramu Kona, the film is coming from the banner ARK Visuals.
Starring Anil Kumar, Vibhisha and Riya in leading roles, the thriller has finished its censor formalities. The film team announced its release date. This village drama is going to be released in theatres on September 22 through Screen Max Pictures.
Announcing the release date, actor-producer Anil Arka Kandavalli described his movie as a coming-of-age love story set in a graveyard. "The story takes place in the background of Rudram Kota, a village near Bhadrachalam. You can expect never-seen-before elements that are going to appeal to all sections of the audience. Senior actress Jayalalitha has played a key role.
Talented music director Koti has provided a wonderful background score. Two songs, composed by Subhash Anand, have already been released and are popular. CBFC members have not only appreciated our movie but have also given us a U/A certificate."