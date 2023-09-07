‘Rudram Kota’ to hit theatres on September 22

'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and directed by Ramu Kona, the film is coming from the banner ARK Visuals.

Starring Anil Kumar, Vibhisha and Riya in leading roles, the thriller has finished its censor formalities. The film team announced its release date. This village drama is going to be released in theatres on September 22 through Screen Max Pictures.

Announcing the release date, actor-producer Anil Arka Kandavalli described his movie as a coming-of-age love story set in a graveyard. "The story takes place in the background of Rudram Kota, a village near Bhadrachalam. You can expect never-seen-before elements that are going to appeal to all sections of the audience. Senior actress Jayalalitha has played a key role.

Talented music director Koti has provided a wonderful background score. Two songs, composed by Subhash Anand, have already been released and are popular. CBFC members have not only appreciated our movie but have also given us a U/A certificate."







