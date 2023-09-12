‘Rules Ranjann’gets postponed to October 6

Kiran Abbavaram starrer “Rules Ranjann” is first scheduled to hit screens on September 28th is now postponed and will now be releasing in theatres on October 6, the makers confirmed. The producers took the decision in order to reach out to a majority of their target audience and entertain people across all age groups on a large scale

Kiran Abbavaram, popular for his performances in “Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,”“SR Kalyana Mandapam,”“Sammathame,” “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha” is teaming up with “DJ Tillu” fame Neha Sshetty for the out and out entertainer “Rules Ranjann.” The film is helmed by Rathinam Krishna, who made films like “Nee ManasuNaakuTelusu,”“Oxygen” earlier.

Produced by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment, the film is presented by noted producer AM Rathnam. The film hogged the limelight recently for the entertaining trailer launched this week, attracting youngsters and family crowds alike with the humour, emotions and whacky treatment.

The film is first scheduled to hit screens on September 28th is now postponed and will now be releasing in theatres on October 6, the makers confirmed. The producers took the decision in order to reach out to a majority of their target audience and entertain people across all age groups on a large scale. They’re quite confident of their product and believe that a right release date could do wonders in terms of widening the film’s reach among audiences.

“Rules Ranjann” is a quirky romantic entertainer revolving around contrasting protagonists - an orthodox guy who’s a stickler for rules and traditions and a modern-day, liberated woman, who’s unafraid to stand by her decisions. The film centres on the unexpected situations that arise during their relationship, offering a right mix of romance, humour and emotions.

Amrish scores the music for the film and all the three songs –“Enduku Ra Babu,”“Sammohanuda,”“NaaloLeneLenu” - are a hit with listeners. Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey play other crucial roles.







