“Saaho” and “OG” interlinked: Here is the proof

The much-anticipated film “OG,” starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, has been creating quite a buzz in recent times. The glimpse which got released in recent times on the occasion of the actor’s birthday is going high in social media handles and fans are so happy that their favourite actor is coming with a straight film after five years. After watching the glimpse, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the thrilling cinematic experience.

What has really set tongues wagging among fans is the potential connection between “OG” and Sujeeth’s previous outing, Prabhas-starrer “Saaho.” This intriguing link has sparked excitement and discussion on social media platforms, as it appears that Sujeeth might be weaving his own cinematic multiverse.

In the teaser, there’s a notable shot featuring a signboard at a factory that reads “Waaji Imports And Exports.” For those who recall, “Waaji” is an imaginary city from “Saaho,” known to be a hub for gangsters. In “OG,” Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster. This subtle reference to “Saaho” has ignited curiosity about whether the two films will have a deeper connection.

The speculation about this connection has taken over social media discussions, and fans are eager to see how Sujeeth will intertwine the narratives of “OG” and “Saaho.” While it’s still unclear how the two films will be linked, the teaser has certainly set the stage for an intriguing storyline. Priyanka Mohan has been cast as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in “OG,” and the film is being produced by DVV Danayya.







