SAG Awards 2022: Check Out The Complete Winners List

The prestigious 28th annual SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) 2022 were announced a couple of hours ago at the gala event. The ceremony turned out to be an exciting one as Will Smith and Jessica Chastain bagged the top awards in the Best Actor and Actress categories. The awards were given out in a total of 15 categories and even the South Korean show Squid Game also bagged three awards and created history with its wins. Well, the total event was aired on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.



Here is the complete winner's list… Check out!

Motion Picture Cast

• Belfast

• WINNER: CODA

• Don't Look Up

• House of Gucci

• King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture



• Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

• Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

• Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

• WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

• Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture



• WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

• Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

• Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

• Jennifer Hudson, Respect

• Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture



• Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

• Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

• WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

• Jared Leto, House of Gucci

• Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture



• Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

• Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

• WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

• Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

• Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



• Black Widow

• Dune

• The Matrix Resurrections

• WINNER: No Time to Die

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES



• Drama Series Ensemble

• The Handmaid's Tale

• The Morning Show

• Squid Game

• WINNER: Succession

• Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble



• The Great

• Hacks

• The Kominsky Method

• Only Murders in the Building

• WINNER: Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries



• Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

• Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

• WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

• Ewan McGregor, Halston

• Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries



• Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

• Cynthia Erivo, Genius

• Margaret Qualley, Maid

• Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

• WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series



• Brian Cox, Succession

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

• Kieran Culkin, Succession

• WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

• Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series



• Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

• Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

• Sarah Snook, Succession

• WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

• Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series



• Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

• Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series



• Elle Fanning, The Great

• Sandra Oh, The Chair

• WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

• Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

• Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series



• Cobra Kai

• The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

• Loki

• Mare of Easttown

• WINNER: Squid Game

Congratulations to all the winners…

