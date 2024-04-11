‘Sahkutumbanaam’ promises a delightful family entertainer

Mahadeva Goud, the esteemed producer behind HNG Cinemas, has initiated production for his latest venture, 'Sahkutumbanaam.' Under the direction of Uday Sharma, the film introduces Ram Kiran as its lead actor and stars Megha Akash as the female lead. The unveiling of the movie's first look and motion poster has garnered positive responses from audiences.

The title, 'Sahkutumbanaam,' resonates well with Telugu audiences, signifying a family-centric narrative. The poster's innovative design, resembling a ration card, hints at the film's creative storyline, a blend of tradition and modernity. Goud expressed his contentment with the audience's reception, particularly highlighting the impressive ensemble cast assembled for the project.

Veteran actors including Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Satya, Rajashree Nair, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Bhadram, and Thagubothu Ramesh, among others, bring their wealth of experience to the film. Renowned music director Mani Sharma's involvement adds further anticipation, with his compositions set to enhance the movie's emotional depth.

Director Uday Sharma expressed gratitude for the positive feedback on the first look, emphasizing the significance of Mani Sharma's contribution. Sharma highlighted the film's focus on content-driven storytelling, evident in the array of seasoned actors involved. He pledged to deliver compelling and unexpected content, promising an engaging cinematic experience for audiences.

The movie's production is underway, with Madhu Dasari handling cinematography and Shashank Mali serving as the editor. Sharma commended producer Mahadeva Goud for his unwavering support and urged audiences to extend their encouragement to the film and its production banner.

As anticipation builds for 'Sahkutumbanaam,' fans eagerly await further updates on the film's progress and its eventual release. With a talented cast, an experienced crew, and a promising storyline, 'Sahkutumbanaam' is poised to deliver a delightful family entertainer to Telugu cinema enthusiasts.



