Sai Pallavi all set to make her Kannada debut?

After ruling the hearts of her fans through her Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies, talented young beauty Sai Pallavi is now gearing up for her Kannada debut. The actress is in talks with National Award winning Sandalwood director Mansore for a political thriller.

According to the grapevine, Mansore recently contacted Sai Pallavi for a role in his upcoming film. He even gave a narration of the film's script. Impressed with the narration, Sai Pallavi asked Mansore to come up with the full-fledged script. He is planning to release the film in all the four major South Indian languages. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will next be seen in "Love Story" opposite Naga Chaitanya. She also has Rana's "Virata Parvam", which will release in a couple of months, and Nani's Christmas release, "Shyam Singha Roy".

