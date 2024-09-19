Sai Pallavi’s Sister Pooja Kannan Ties the Knot, Actress Gets Emotional at Her Wedding

Sai Pallavi’s sister, Pooja Kannan, recently shared a glimpse of her fairytale wedding to Vineeth Sivakumar on her Instagram, showcasing the beauty of their traditional Badaga wedding. The couple exchanged vows on September 5, 2024, in the picturesque setting of Ooty. Their special day was captured in a heartwarming album that has since captivated fans and followers alike.

Pooja's Instagram post featured a carousel of images highlighting the key moments of the wedding. One picture, in particular, stood out, showing Sai Pallavi shedding joyful tears along with other family members, a testament to the emotional significance of the event. The album also features cozy moments between the newlyweds, encapsulating their happiness.

The couple shared a joint post with the caption, “To infinity and beyond,” symbolizing their eternal love and bond.





Eshant, the official photographer for the wedding, also posted an album that beautifully portrayed the couple’s special day. The caption accompanying the pictures read: "Pooja|Vineeth - Ooty. Surrounded by Nilgiris' majestic beauty, this heartfelt wedding was a joyous blend of laughter and tears, leaving an indelible mark." The natural beauty of the Nilgiri mountains provided the perfect backdrop, making the wedding both intimate and magical.



https://www.instagram.com/p/DABSg-gT4WW/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=28d26ec2-45c0-47d1-98a6-b9c31dcf419b

Not only did the pictures leave fans in awe, but earlier videos from the wedding went viral across social media platforms. In one of the videos, Sai Pallavi was seen dancing her heart out to the Marathi song "Apsara Aali" from the film Natarang. Another viral clip showed her dancing to the popular track "Zingaat" from Sairat, where she was clearly enjoying the moment with her family members.

The videos showcased Sai Pallavi’s infectious energy and love for dancing, further endearing her to her fans.

https://tinyurl.com/ky5s824b

While Pooja Kannan’s wedding celebrations brought the spotlight on her, her sister Sai Pallavi has long been a beloved figure in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam and has since starred in several successful Tamil and Telugu films. Some of her hit movies include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Fidaa, and Virata Parvam. She was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gargi (2022).

https://tinyurl.com/3dp9zend

Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects include SK 21 and Thandel, further cementing her position as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in South Indian cinema.