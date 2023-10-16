  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Saindhav’ teaser: Action-packed

‘Saindhav’ teaser: Action-packed
x
Highlights

Tollywood star Venkatesh is set to make his first-ever pan-Indian film debut with “Saindhav” directed by Sailesh Kolanu who is known for his “HIT”...

Tollywood star Venkatesh is set to make his first-ever pan-Indian film debut with “Saindhav” directed by Sailesh Kolanu who is known for his “HIT” franchise, the film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 13, 2024.

As previously announced, the filmmakers have unveiled a gripping teaser for “Saindhav” online. This action-packed teaser unravels a storyline where a group, led by Cartel, is involved in trafficking thousands of innocent teens to a terrorist organization. Vikas, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, spearheads this operation, and his actions are met with resistance upon the entrance of SaiKo, played by Venkatesh, a character who strikes fear into the entire villainous group. What unfolds next remains a suspenseful secret, awaiting the next glimpse.

The teaser is edited nicely, with a compelling score by Santhosh Narayanan. The action sequences featuring Venkatesh, are sure to delight mass fans. Sailesh Kolanu has made remarkable efforts to present Venkatesh in a never-before-seen avatar, with his rugged appearance stealing the spotlight.

Venkat Boyanapalli produced “Saindhav” under the Niharika Entertainment banner and features a stellar cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X