Live
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
- Diet & exercise: Conquer diabetes with the winning duo
Just In
‘Saindhav’ teaser: Action-packed
Tollywood star Venkatesh is set to make his first-ever pan-Indian film debut with “Saindhav” directed by Sailesh Kolanu who is known for his “HIT”...
Tollywood star Venkatesh is set to make his first-ever pan-Indian film debut with “Saindhav” directed by Sailesh Kolanu who is known for his “HIT” franchise, the film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 13, 2024.
As previously announced, the filmmakers have unveiled a gripping teaser for “Saindhav” online. This action-packed teaser unravels a storyline where a group, led by Cartel, is involved in trafficking thousands of innocent teens to a terrorist organization. Vikas, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, spearheads this operation, and his actions are met with resistance upon the entrance of SaiKo, played by Venkatesh, a character who strikes fear into the entire villainous group. What unfolds next remains a suspenseful secret, awaiting the next glimpse.
The teaser is edited nicely, with a compelling score by Santhosh Narayanan. The action sequences featuring Venkatesh, are sure to delight mass fans. Sailesh Kolanu has made remarkable efforts to present Venkatesh in a never-before-seen avatar, with his rugged appearance stealing the spotlight.
Venkat Boyanapalli produced “Saindhav” under the Niharika Entertainment banner and features a stellar cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash in prominent roles.