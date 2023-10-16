‘Saindhav’ teaser: Action-packed

Tollywood star Venkatesh is set to make his first-ever pan-Indian film debut with “Saindhav” directed by Sailesh Kolanu who is known for his “HIT” franchise, the film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on January 13, 2024.

As previously announced, the filmmakers have unveiled a gripping teaser for “Saindhav” online. This action-packed teaser unravels a storyline where a group, led by Cartel, is involved in trafficking thousands of innocent teens to a terrorist organization. Vikas, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, spearheads this operation, and his actions are met with resistance upon the entrance of SaiKo, played by Venkatesh, a character who strikes fear into the entire villainous group. What unfolds next remains a suspenseful secret, awaiting the next glimpse.

The teaser is edited nicely, with a compelling score by Santhosh Narayanan. The action sequences featuring Venkatesh, are sure to delight mass fans. Sailesh Kolanu has made remarkable efforts to present Venkatesh in a never-before-seen avatar, with his rugged appearance stealing the spotlight.

Venkat Boyanapalli produced “Saindhav” under the Niharika Entertainment banner and features a stellar cast, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, Sara, and Jayaprakash in prominent roles.