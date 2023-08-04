Saiyami Kher explains how she was misguided at the age of 18

Saiyami Kher, a talented actress known for her performances in films like “Mirzya,” "Wild Dog” and “Choked,” recently made a startling revelation about the pressure faced by newcomers in Bollywood. At the age of 18, she was advised to undergo lip and nose enhancement surgeries to fit the industry’s beauty standards.

Saiyami expressed her belief that such advice is wrong and detrimental to young individuals. She hopes that Bollywood embraces diversity and moves away from unrealistic beauty norms. As the industry evolves, Saiyami’s revelation serves as a reminder of the importance of accepting artists for their talent and uniqueness.