Salman Khan announces new film 'Sikandar' with AR Murugadoss for Eid 2025 release

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has once again captured the attention of fans with the announcement of his upcoming film 'Sikandar,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has once again captured the attention of fans with the announcement of his upcoming film 'Sikandar,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss. Eid festivities were made extra special as Salman took to Twitter to unveil the much-anticipated project and reveal its release date, confirming that 'Sikandar' will grace the big screens on Eid 2025.

In his tweet, Salman shared a captivating glimpse of the film, teasing fans with the tagline "Salman Khan in and as Sikandar," while also extending warm Eid greetings. Presented by renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

This collaboration marks a reunion between Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss, following their previous collaboration on the action-packed film 'Jai Ho,' where Murugadoss served as the writer. With a track record of delivering blockbuster hits like 'Ghajini,' 'Thuppaki,' and 'Sarkar,' Murugadoss brings a wealth of experience and expertise to 'Sikandar.'

Excitement is already building among fans as they eagerly anticipate witnessing the magic that unfolds when two powerhouse talents like Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss come together on the big screen. As anticipation mounts, 'Sikandar' is poised to become one of the most anticipated films of Eid 2025, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.



