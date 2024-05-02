Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: President Draupadi Murmu paid obeisance and performed "aarti" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Before visiting the temple in the evening, Murmu took part in the Sarayu "aarti" and performed puja at the Hanumangarhi temple here.

"President Draupadi Murmu had darshan and performed puja at Shri Hanuman Garhi temple, Ayodhya," the president's official X handle said in a post on the microblogging platform.

