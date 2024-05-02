Sharmila invokes YSR’s legacy, asserts right to contest in Kadapa

Badvel (YSR district) : AP Congress Committee president YS Sharmila asserted her right to contest as Kadapa MP, pointing to the legacy of her father late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and her uncle and former MP of Kadapa YS Vivekananda Reddy. She conducted election campaign in Badvel constituency on Wednesday.

Accusing her rival and YSRCP candidate in Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, Y S Avinash Reddy of orchestrating her uncle’s murder, she lamented lack of justice and transparency in the investigation, stating, “All the evidence says that Avinash Reddy committed the murder. CBI had to believe after showing evidence.” She expressed her dismay that Avinash Reddy was not arrested despite clear evidence against him, noting, “Curfew-like situation was created for Avinash Reddy instead of arresting him."

Amidst chants of solidarity, Sharmila vowed to champion the cause of justice and fairness, declaring, "I am YSR's child..tiger’s child. Contesting as MP for justice.” She urged the electorate to rally behind her quest for accountability and progress. “I am taking on injustice. Are you on the side of justice or on the side of injustice?”, she said.



Criticising the YSRCP government for failing to fulfil promises and alleviate the plight of farmers and job seekers, Sharmila painted a stark picture of disillusionment and broken dreams. “YSR's son was in power and made farmers indebted. He said that 2.35 lakh jobs will be filled. Not a single job was filled though he is enjoying the power,” she added.



As she concluded her impassioned speech, Sharmila left no doubt about her resolve to challenge the status quo and usher in a new era of integrity and prosperity for Kadapa and its residents.

