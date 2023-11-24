  • Menu
Salman Khan confirms Orry as wild card entry
Mumbai: Internet sensation Orry or Orhan Awatramani will be seen in the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wild card entry.

In the latest 'Bigg Boss 17' promo, Salman also introduced Orry as a wildcard contestant. In the video, Salman joked about how many suitcases Orry was taking inside the Bigg Boss house.

He asked Orry in Hindi, "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with much stuff?"

Orry also confirmed the development himself, sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set.

Taking to Instagram, Orry dropped two pictures with Salman as they posed together on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. The first selfie had Orry having a funny expression as he posed with Salman.

The second selfie had Orry and Salman smiling as they posed together.

The caption read: "Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis)."

His B-Town best friends took to the comment section over the news.

"Is the world ready," wrote actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented:, "Aap Orry ke peeche...Orry aapke peeche (You are behind Orry and Orry is behind you)... too much fun."

